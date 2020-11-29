YEE Market Cap Hits $1.83 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, ABCC, FCoin and CoinTiger. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $619,912.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YEE has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00375856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.65 or 0.02933391 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, FCoin, DEx.top, DigiFinex, Huobi, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

