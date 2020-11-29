YENTEN Trading Down 2.2% This Week (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, YENTEN has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $39,770.75 and $31.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,147.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.87 or 0.03140203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.87 or 0.01553178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00436305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00676475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00408356 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00035103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000131 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info.

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

