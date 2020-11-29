YFIVE FINANCE Market Cap Hits $58,263.95 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One YFIVE FINANCE token can now be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00017805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market cap of $58,263.95 and approximately $145,998.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00164872 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00298413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00920262 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470792 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00166085 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,087 tokens. YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance.

Buying and Selling YFIVE FINANCE

YFIVE FINANCE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFIVE FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFIVE FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

