yOUcash Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last week, yOUcash has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One yOUcash token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. yOUcash has a total market cap of $9.61 million and $1,992.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00072110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00370757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.73 or 0.02891590 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

yOUcash Token Trading

yOUcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.