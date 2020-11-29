YOUengine (YOUC) Trading Up 177.5% Over Last 7 Days

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00373348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.10 or 0.02891272 BTC.

YOUengine Token Profile

YOUengine is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog.

YOUengine Token Trading

YOUengine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

