Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Yunji from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NASDAQ YJ opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.67 million, a PE ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 1.23. Yunji has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yunji will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Yunji by 17,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yunji by 210.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 88,911 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

