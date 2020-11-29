Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Avnet reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 16.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,965,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,861 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 919,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after buying an additional 536,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avnet by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 797,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 378,359 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Avnet by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,782,000 after purchasing an additional 375,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,418,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 587,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,213. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

