Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth $47,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 262.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 75,510 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 753,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,627. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $719.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.18. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.