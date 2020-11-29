Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post $1.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.19. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti increased their target price on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

NYSE KAI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.50. 12,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,664. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.09 and its 200-day moving average is $111.03. Kadant has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $728,112.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 16.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kadant in the second quarter valued at $257,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 7.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Kadant in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

