Zacks: Analysts Expect Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Million

Analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) will announce sales of $3.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bionano Genomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 million and the highest is $3.47 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will report full year sales of $7.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 million to $7.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.96 million, with estimates ranging from $21.21 million to $22.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bionano Genomics.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

NASDAQ:BNGO remained flat at $$0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,017. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a market cap of $74.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.59. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 147,151 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

