Zacks: Analysts Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to post $4.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $17.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $17.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $18.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

CDW stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.23. 357,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,717. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CDW by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 922,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 783,189 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,822,000 after buying an additional 734,334 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CDW by 2,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,009,000 after buying an additional 731,608 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in CDW by 3,644.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,110,000 after buying an additional 684,890 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CDW by 836.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after buying an additional 426,105 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

