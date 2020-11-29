Zacks: Analysts Expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

CELC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,367. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

