Zacks: Analysts Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce $387.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $342.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $508.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $935.10 million to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other CNX Resources news, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 606.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CNX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.84. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

