Zacks: Analysts Expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Several research firms recently commented on ELOX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,965. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.