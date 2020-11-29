Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on FFBC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 50.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

