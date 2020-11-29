Zacks: Analysts Expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. FLIR Systems reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FLIR Systems.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,745 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,074,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 39.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,424,000 after acquiring an additional 699,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 107.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,019,000 after acquiring an additional 612,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 640,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 593,282 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.13. 1,464,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,898. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.