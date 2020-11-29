Zacks: Analysts Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.15. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million.

GFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of GFL stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $27.13. 1,215,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

