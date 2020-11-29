Zacks: Analysts Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2020

Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.15. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million.

GFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of GFL stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $27.13. 1,215,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.