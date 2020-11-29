Zacks: Analysts Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09).

A number of analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of HRMY traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.49. 88,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,571. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

