Zacks: Analysts Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to report $436.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.80 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $545.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $341,326.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,876 shares of company stock valued at $586,985 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of JBT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.14. The company had a trading volume of 58,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.57. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.