Zacks: Analysts Expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.64. Radian Group posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 241,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 70,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $19.52. 1,670,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,314. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $26.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

