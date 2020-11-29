Zacks: Analysts Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.87. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,878,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,287,000 after acquiring an additional 348,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,206,000 after acquiring an additional 244,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,291,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,188,000 after acquiring an additional 141,877 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,765 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. 1,331,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Realty Income has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

