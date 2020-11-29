Zacks: Analysts Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Post $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. RingCentral reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Mizuho started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.48.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.74. 447,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.04. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $317.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.79 and a beta of 0.53.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $15,948,278.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at $63,548,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,431 shares of company stock worth $52,425,099. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 6.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 22.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in RingCentral by 11.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 49.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in RingCentral by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

