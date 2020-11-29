Zacks: Analysts Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Rite Aid posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of RAD traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,734. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $728.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

