Zacks: Analysts Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.10 Million

Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to post $71.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.70 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $74.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $233.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.44 million to $238.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $352.30 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $353.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of WPRT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.15. 4,128,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,628. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $569.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,635 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,165,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at $996,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 108,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 401,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.