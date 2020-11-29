Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $1.90. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 324.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 242.84% and a negative net margin of 392.96%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 14,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,770. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 175,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

