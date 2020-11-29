Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. HealthStream reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSTM. Barrington Research upgraded HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HealthStream stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.47 million, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $29.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 22.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 147,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in HealthStream by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at about $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.