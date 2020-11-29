Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Argus raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,803,000 after buying an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.74. 840,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average is $94.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.