Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Earnings of $5.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to post $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.85 and the highest is $5.22. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $4.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $11.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $11.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WLTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.55. 564,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

