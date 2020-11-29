Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.32). Fate Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

FATE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 302,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,472. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.78. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $58.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at $6,468,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after buying an additional 466,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,932,000 after buying an additional 1,847,929 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $115,936,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,295,000 after buying an additional 398,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,556,000 after buying an additional 420,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

