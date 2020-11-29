Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Flex reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.54. 2,759,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. Flex has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at about $68,123,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Flex by 35.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,574,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,138,000 after buying an additional 4,635,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth about $32,421,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth about $19,807,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Flex by 403.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 1,257,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

