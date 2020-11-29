Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.50 Million

Brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to announce $51.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.90 million and the highest is $53.10 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $154.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.30 million to $156.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $299.80 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $316.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRMY. Piper Sandler began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.49. 88,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,571. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

