Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $952.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to announce sales of $952.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $958.31 million and the lowest is $940.07 million. Paychex posted sales of $990.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. In the last three months, insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.37. 557,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,618. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $94.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.