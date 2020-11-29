Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

