Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

LX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of LexinFintech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of LexinFintech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LexinFintech by 86.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,883,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

