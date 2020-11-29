Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,981,498 shares in the company, valued at $25,721,683.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Michels bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 420,595 shares of company stock worth $408,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

