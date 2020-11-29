Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.18. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.97.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumor, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.