Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Sand presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Smart Sand stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. Smart Sand has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 265.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,442 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

