Zano Hits Market Cap of $4.55 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, Zano has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $43,433.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00028154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00165721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00299950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00920996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00466423 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00165003 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,430,532 coins and its circulating supply is 10,401,032 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.