Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $74.30

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Zcash has a market cap of $786.19 million and approximately $471.80 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $74.30 or 0.00409415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00050770 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00075458 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,581,512 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

