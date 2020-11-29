Zealium Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $10,987.72 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000576 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000701 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007074 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 16,176,781 coins and its circulating supply is 15,176,781 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

