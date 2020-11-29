Zebi Reaches 1-Day Volume of $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Zebi token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Hotbit and Koinex. Over the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zebi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00165029 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00298698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00925308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470051 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00165890 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Koinex, Liquid, OKEx, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.