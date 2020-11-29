Zebi Token Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $438,231.46 and approximately $2,084.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00028049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00164726 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00298149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.00928295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470154 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00166188 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 651,964,319 coins and its circulating supply is 468,564,176 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Coin Trading

Zebi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.