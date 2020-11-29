Zel Trading Up 8.6% This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00406156 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00049254 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00077411 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 117,548,925 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

