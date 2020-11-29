ZelCash 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.67 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000026 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.