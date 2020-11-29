ZEON Hits Market Cap of $6.52 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $46,772.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00072621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00371753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.56 or 0.02888100 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

