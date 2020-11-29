ZEON Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $95,390.00 (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One ZEON Network token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, P2PB2B and BitMart. ZEON Network has a total market cap of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00028455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00166585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00301514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.51 or 0.00923575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00467005 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00165136 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMart, IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

