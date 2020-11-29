Zero Hits Market Cap of $885,985.82 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0947 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $885,985.82 and approximately $54,070.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00405308 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00049520 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00078079 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,353,036 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

