Zetacoin (ZET) Trading Up 12.6% This Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $128,489.89 and $6,515.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,126.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.31 or 0.01562934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00095182 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00360270 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000327 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,887,151 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

