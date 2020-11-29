Zeusshield Reaches Market Capitalization of $182,120.60 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $182,120.60 and $7,899.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00072620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00376752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.68 or 0.02940044 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

