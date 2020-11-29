Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0294 on Major Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $314.20 million and approximately $64.68 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00066434 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000805 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00020848 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,985,015,223 coins and its circulating supply is 10,693,548,070 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

